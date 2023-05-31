BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An officer shot a man in East Bakersfield after he allegedly rammed into an occupied patrol vehicle during a drug trafficking investigation Wednesday afternoon, according to a Bakersfield police spokesperson.

Sgt. Robert Pair with the Bakersfield Police Department said officers were conducting the investigation in a parking lot near Monterey Street and Beale Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

During the investigation, two men were inside a vehicle and rammed into the occupied BPD patrol vehicle. One officer shot and struck one of the men, Pair said.

The man who was shot is in stable condition with non-life-threatening wounds, according to BPD. The other suspect was detained.

Pair said the BPD officer who shot the man is on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.