BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening in southwest Bakersfield.

According to Bakersfield police, officers responded to a reported death of an elderly woman at a home on the 2100 block of Manning Street Nov. 26. No foul play was suspected, but officers learned her adult son, who was at the residence, had an outstanding arrest warrant.

Officers said they tried to arrest him after the death investigation, but he resisted and pulled out a knife.

At approximately 7:51 p.m., an officer-involved shooting happened. Medical aid responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officers were wearing body-worn cameras during the shooting and will be released at a later time. This incident is currently under investigation.

