BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is a large police presence where shots were fired in a northwest Bakersfield neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The Bakersfield Police Department told 17 News shots have been fired. It is not immediately known who fired the shots.

Emergency responders were called to a residence on Andretti Avenue near Jewetta Avenue and Olive Drive at 11:38 a.m.

Police said to avoid the area if possible.