KCSO releases video of deadly Officer-Involved Shooting during October manhunt in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced the lethal force used by three deputies in an October shooting was within departmental policy.

Deputies Christopher Gonzalez, Miguel Orozco and Detective Vidal Contreras have all been returned to duty after the shooting death of Justin Esqueda.

On October 28, Esqueda had been accused of shooting someone, triggering a manhunt in East Bakersfield. KCSO said Esqueda also fired at deputies and the helicopter that tracked him before he was shot and fatally wounded.





