KCSO releases video of 6 officer-involved shootings from 2020

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released videos of six officer-involved shootings that happened in 2020.

WARNING: Some videos contain graphic content.

March 21, 2020

An officer-involved shooting killed a man in Mojave after an altercation at the Family Dollar in the 2300 block of Highway 58.

March 23, 2020

Three Kern County Sheriff’s Deputies shot and killed an assault suspect on Pat Avenue in Mojave.

April 12, 2020

A man suspected in the killing of a Lamont woman, Javier Vidal, was killed following a standoff near Taft Highway.

May 7, 2020

A stabbing investigation in Wasco led to a deadly officer-involved shooting.

June 12, 2020

A man who had a replica firearm and knife was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Water Street.

Aug. 20, 2020

A man was killed in a deputy-involved shooting that occurred at Tony’s Firehouse Grill and Pizza.