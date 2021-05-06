KCSO releases video of 2020 deputy-involved shooting in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released body-worn camera video of a deadly 2020 shooting involving a suspect accused of attacking deputies in Oildale.

On April 28, deputies were dispatched at 12:42 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of May Street in Oildale. According to KCSO, a deputy investigating the incident was shot at, but not hit, leading to a pursuit.

The vehicle held Graciano and Edward Ceballos. According to KCSO, the vehicle tried to ram other patrol vehicles before being stopped in a crash at the area of California Avenue and Mervyn Place in Bakersfield.

Video shows Ceballos being shot while running away from the vehicle. According to KCSO, deputies fired because he was running to occupied vehicles and apartments after refusing to show his hands. They accused Edward Ceballos of refusing to surrender for over an hour, and making it harder to provide medical aid. Graciano Ceballos was eventually pronounced dead once Edward Ceballos was taken into custody.

The deputies involved in the entire incident were identified as Sgt. Adrian Almos, Deputy Kent Sakamoto, Deputy Daniel Rickard, and Deputy Jessika Zavala.

No deputies were injured and KCSO determined the shooting was within the department’s policy. Edward Ceballos pleaded no contest to resisting arrest and multiple charges were dropped. He’s due to be sentenced on July 2.

The shooting was one of several incidents that has led to lawsuits being filed against the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the Bakersfield Police Department.