BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-worn and Ring camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Rosamond where a deputy was struck in the head by gunfire.

In the video shared on the sheriff’s office YouTube channel, you can hear 9-1-1 calls between sheriff’s dispatchers and people at the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park on Sierra Highway in Rosamond.

The calls reported a suspect, later identified as Edgar Rojas, 19, allegedly attempting to break into vehicles.

In the KCSO video, Ring camera footage of a patrol vehicle following Rojas is shown, then Rojas shot at the patrol vehicle once.

Deputy Michael Valdez’s body camera footage is shared in the YouTube video and Valdez is seen chasing Rojas.

Rojas fired a shot at Valdez, then Deputy Valdez fired back, according to KCSO.

According to KCSO, Deputy Valdez was struck in the head and sought cover behind his patrol vehicle. Assistance was then dispatched.

Another deputy helped Valdez and assured Valdez was OK.

The California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and a SWAT team began assisting with Rojas, according to KCSO.

According to KCSO, at around 7:30 a.m. Rojas was found and arrested on Desert Street, he was found uninjured. Rojas was found in possession of a gun without a serial number.

Rojas was arrested on several charges including tampering with a motor vehicle and attempted murder.

Deputy Valdez was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital and placed on administrative leave. In the video, the sheriff’s office shared photos of Valdez’s head injury, which was described as a 2- to 3-inch gunshot wound to the left side of his head.

You can watch the full video on the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Youtube.