BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Body camera and surveillance video has been released showing an armed man being shot and killed by Kern County Sheriff’s deputies in Oildale last month.

The video shows multiple angles from surveillance cameras and officer-worn body cameras where a man wielding a knife runs into a guard shack and holds man at knifepoint. At that point, deputies approach the guard shack and shoot from outside striking and killing Deven Karl Moore, 25.

On Feb. 9 two 911 calls also in the released video described a man with a knife and sledgehammer going around breaking windows, threatening people. One caller said that Moore “beat up his brother.”

Around 1:21 p.m. deputies located Moore walking northbound on Pierce Road telling him to “stop and drop the knife and drop the fire extinguisher”, but he did not obey commands from the deputies, according to KCSO. Moore then ran from the deputies into a business yard where the shooting occurred.

Watch the full video here:

The hostage was not injured during the incident, according to KCSO.