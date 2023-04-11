BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly three days after Kern County’s latest officer-involved shooting, the sheriff’s office is still refusing to release basic information.

It all happened right outside the homes on East Casa Loma Drive, near the fairgrounds.

A suspect, 43-year-old Juan Campos Jr. was in court Tuesday according to the district attorney’s office.

Campos Jr. was arrested after being shot by sheriff’s deputies on Casa Loma Drive Saturday night. Sheriff officials say he had a gun and shot into one of the homes. When deputies arrived they confronted Campos, who was still brandishing the weapon.

The sheriff’s office refused to answer questions about the shooting including information about the deputies involved and whether Campos shot at law enforcement.

According to Campos’ criminal case file, he is on parole. He’s being charged with multiple offenses such as attempted murder of a public official, attempted murder of a peace officer and shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

There have been a total of six officer-involved shootings this month, four were with the Bakersfield Police Department and two with the sheriff’s office.