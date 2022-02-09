KCSO: Suspect shot, killed by deputies tried to take a hostage in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies opened fire and killed a suspect who attempted to take someone hostage during an incident in Oildale.

Just after 1 p.m. the sheriff’s office received multiple calls regarding someone breaking car windows and committing assault with a deadly weapon, officials said. When deputies arrived they found the armed suspect, at that time the suspect attempted to take an uninvolved person hostage and deputies shot the suspect, according to KCSO. The suspect died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

A medical emergency call came in just before 2 p.m. in the same area, according to Pulse Point.

This is the second officer-involved shooting this year so far. The first one happened in January and involved two McFarland police officers.

There have been eight confirmed homicides in Kern County this year, according to 17 News’ records.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.