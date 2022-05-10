ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man in the hospital on May 9 in Arvin.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Arvin Police Department received a stolen vehicle report. While an officer was on the scene taking the report, he saw the car drive past him. The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop and led officers on a short chase.

The chase ended when Elvis Villatorro, 28, lost control of the car and crashed into farming equipment in the area of Sycamore Road, east of South Edison Road.

Villatorro exited the car and started to run, and the officer chased after him on foot. During the chase, Villatorro waved a knife at the officer, prompting the officer to shoot him.

Villatorro was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. Once he was discharged from the hospital, he was booked into jail for numerous charges.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is investigating the officer-involved shooting, and the officer was placed on administrative leave while they complete their investigation.