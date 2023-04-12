BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the man who was wounded in the April 8 shooting involving deputies on Casa Loma Drive.

Juan Jose Campos, 43, allegedly pointed a gun at deputies and was struck by deputies’ gunfire. Campos was then transported to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

Investigators said they located a firearm at the scene of the incident, according to a release.

Deputies were called to a home in the 300 block of Casa Loma Drive on Saturday at around 10 p.m. for a report of a man shooting toward a home and trying to get inside.

Campos was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on numerous charges including attempted murder of a peace officer and other weapons violations. Campos remains in custody, according to online inmate records.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040