Officers shoot, wound pursuit suspect in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police say officers shot and wounded a pursuit suspect Wednesday night in the area of South Union Avenue and Rexland Drive.

A spokesperson said officers tried to pull over a white Lexus in the area of Olive and Knudsen drives just after 9 p.m. The vehicle did not stop and officers pursued it, but backed off because of high speeds.

According to police, a sheriff’s office helicopter followed it, and officers were able pick up the chase sometime later. Officers were able to use spike strips on the vehicle in the area of Union Avenue and Lois Lane at around 9:45 p.m.

It is unclear what happened next but officers opened fire on the man, wounding him. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was immediately known.

No officers were wounded and a spokesperson said it appears only officers fired weapons in the incident. It was not immediately clear if the suspect was armed.

One other person was detained in connection to the pursuit. Officials said they were detained in the area of Cedar and 24th streets.

We will update this story as we learn more information.