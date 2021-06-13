Pursuit suspect, police exchange gunfire in Southeast Bakersfield; Suspect severely wounded

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was hospitalized and seriously wounded after he and police officers exchanged gunfire Sunday afternoon following a pursuit that ended with a collision in Southeast Bakersfield, police officials said.

Officials said officers attempted to pull over a vehicle in the area of East 3rd and Clifton streets at around 4 p.m. Police say the driver didn’t stop and led officers on a brief pursuit that ended at the intersection of East Brundage Lane and Cottonwood Road at around 4:15 p.m.

The driver in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Lt. Rick Dossey said after the collision the man got out of the vehicle and ran from police. Dossey said he fired at officers at a gas station and again at the overpass at Highway 58 and Cottonwood Road.

According to police, the man ran toward the parking lot of the Fiesta Market where he sat down and officers demanded him to surrender. Dossey said officers opened fire on the man in the parking lot. The man, only described to be a 25-year-old Hispanic male, was hospitalized with major injuries and was listed as critical at a nearby hospital.

No police officers were hurt in the incident.

Dossey said the officers involved would be placed on routine administrative leave pending investigation into the shooting and the department would release officers’ body camera video of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

