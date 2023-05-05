BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a man fatally shot by Kern County sheriff’s deputies and Tehachapi police after stabbing two people has filed a legal claim alleging wrongful death and civil rights violations.

The claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — says law enforcement was told Tyler Nastazio was experiencing a “psychotic breakdown” at the Willow Springs Estates mobile home park in Tehachapi on Nov. 3 but ignored their training when dealing with people experiencing mental health issues. It says Nastazio, 26, was schizophrenic.

“Per witness account, there was no attempt by the responding officers to deescalate the situation and/or use non-lethal force … to subdue Tyler Nastazio,” according to the claim filed by West Hollywood-based Stalwart Law Group on behalf of the family. The claim says Nastazio didn’t pose a serious threat to officers.

A review board cleared law enforcement of wrongdoing, and body-worn camera footage shows Nastazio lunge toward law enforcement while armed with a knife in each hand.

The county and Tehachapi have 45 days from April 17 — the date the claim was filed — to respond.

Kern County Deputies Cody Taylor and Jeffrey Fisher and Tehachapi police Officer Jared McCombs shot Nastazio after he stabbed two people inside a mobile home, according to reports.

Body-worn camera footage captured a bloodied man yelling for help inside the home while Nastazio, who can’t be seen, shouts for authorities to shoot him. Deputies break a window and pull the injured man out.

“He probably killed his grandma by now,” the man says. “He almost killed me.”

A deputy kicks open the door and Nastazio is seen holding two knives. Deputies tell him to put the knives down. Moments later, he lunges at them and is shot. He was declared dead at the scene.