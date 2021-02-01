Documents: man shot at East Bakersfield bar had been trying to pick up a friend who was in a fight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting that led to the suspect being wounded by a Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy happened after an altercation at a bar in East Bakersfield, back in November.

The suspect, Henry Rodriguez, was shot non-fatally by a Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy after allegedly being seen shooting a man outside Stella’s Sandtrap on Niles Street. That shooting, and the moment the deputy shot Rodriguez, was captured in multiple videos.

According to the documents, the victim and his wife had driven to Stella’s after getting a call from a friend who had been assaulted. While he was helping the friend, they crossed two men in the parking lot, who the friend recognized as the attackers. An argument broke out, and the victim told investigators one of the men ran at them, so he punched him. But while those two were fighting, Rodriguez allegedly approached and shot the victim in the back.

According to multiple interviews, the shooting happened after security had to break up another fight just minutes earlier. Surveillance video showed multiple vehicles pulling into Stella’s after the first fight, but several people fled after the shooting.

One man was detained after trying to run from the scene after deputies arrived. He told investigators that he just “panicked” and that he had gone to Stella’s after receiving a group text message that a member of their car club was “jumped.” He said that once he arrived at Stella’s he was told about the shooting. He was later released.

The documents, which are heavily redacted, do not report what prompted the first fight and multiple witnesses told investigators they arrived after the shooting or only heard the gunshots.

After the shooting, which happened as Deputy Richard Santos was pulling into the parking lot, Rodriguez drove off but ended up crashing outside the restaurant La Villa half a mile away on Niles Street. While being chased on foot he was Tased by Deputy Santos, but it did not disable him.

KCSO released multiple videos the department says shows the encounter between Rodriguez and Santos. A cellphone video shows Santos chasing the suspect on foot after he uses the Taser. The suspect is seen turning towards Santos before the deputy opens fire. Rodriguez drops, then gets back up and is seen following Santos into an alley. A separate surveillance camera video shows Rodriguez picking up speed and running at the deputy before Santos shoots him again in an alley near the restaurant Panda Wok.

According to KCSO, Rodriguez’s alleged victim is expected to make a full recovery. Rodriguez, who survived multiple gunshot wounds, is due in court February 10 on attempted murder and other charges. Deputy Santos has since been returned to duty.