BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man armed with multiple weapons who threatened to blow up a trailer in Boron was shot and killed by deputies Friday morning following an hours-long standoff, according to sheriff’s officials.

The man was shot at 5:07 a.m. in the 26500 block of Nudgent Street, officials said. Coroner’s officials will release his name after notifying family.

No one else was injured.

The incident began at 10:17 p.m. when deputies received a report of a man shooting a BB gun at trailers and vehicle windows, according to Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived to find the man armed with a bow and arrow. He barricaded himself inside a trailer.

While inside, he threatened to blow up the trailer and tried to light it on fire, officials said. The sheriff’s SWAT team was called to the scene, as were other agencies, but the suspect ignored repeated announcements to peacefully surrender, according to a news release.

As negotiations continued, the man walked onto the porch armed with several weapons and the shooting occurred, officials said. The weapons the man had in his possession were not listed in the news release.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.