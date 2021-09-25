Delano police shoot, kill woman reported to be threatening 8-year-old

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Delano officers shot and killed a woman who was reported to be threatening a young girl, the police department said.

Officers said they received a call of a verbal dispute Saturday at around 9:15 a.m. of a verbal disturbance at a home in the 2000 block of Oxford Street. Delano police Commander Dan Edwards said officers learned a 30-year-old woman was inside the home and threatening an 8-year-old girl inside.

Edwards said officers saw the woman with the 8-year-old and made statements threatening the girl. Officers did not enter the home but one of the officers eventually opened fire through a window striking the woman multiple times.

Officers entered the home and performed CPR on the woman, but was later pronounced dead by medical responders.

The 8-year-old girl suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital and listed as stable, Edwards said. The extent of her injuries were not immediately known.

The relationship between the 30-year-old and 8-year-old was not immediately known.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

