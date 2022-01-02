Delano police K9 wounded in standoff

WARNING: Video in the story may be disturbing to some viewers.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caught on video, an officer involved shooting leaves a local police dog wounded and leaves a long list of questions about what happened.

At the top of that list, what happened to the suspect who was the target of barrage of police gunfire, at least 30 shots fired.



It happened last night on Sherwood Avenue in the city of McFarland, about 25 miles up the 99 from Bakersfield but it now involves at least three police agencies.

It was a high-risk car stop after a car chase, we know that from a statement by the Delano Police Department.

The McFarland Police Department offered no statement and didn’t answer repeated phone calls. But viewer video and interviews today with neighbors gives a glimpse into what happened.

Residents say McFarland Police Department stopped the car, but the driver refused to get out.

Apparently that’s when McFarland Police Department called Delano Police Department at about 8:30 p.m. and asked for the Delano K-9 unit to come to the scene.

A crowd gathered as the standoff continued. In the video, you can hear bystanders shouting at the suspect, to surrender, that his family was watching.

Ultimately, the dog is released. Just as the dog reached the car, you can hear a bystander shout,”He’s got a gun!”

Then you hear the barrage of gunfire. Delano police say their dog, Axel, was wounded and is undergoing veterinary care.

Delano PD K9 Axel / Courtesy: Delano PD

The Delano police statement doesn’t describe the dog’s condition and no one is saying anything about the condition of the suspect.

In a second video, although the quality is poor, you can see the Delano police SUV racing the dog to the hospital.

You can also see officers pull the suspect out of his car, and you can see one officer pick a gun off the street near where the suspect lies. You see the officer put the gun on the hood of a police car.

We learned last night that the sheriff’s office has been called in to investigate.

What happened to that suspect? We don’t know.

Why was he stopped? No one will say.

There are many more questions than answers about this shooting. We’ll continue to ask them, and keep you up today.

We know that the Kern County Sheriff’s Office has been asked to assist in the investigation, but they didn’t answer phone calls over the holiday weekend either.