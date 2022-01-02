Delano PD K9 Axel wounded in McFarland shootout

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department identified a K9 that was shot and wounded in a shooting Saturday night in McFarland.

In a Facebook post, the department said K9 Axel was shot multiple times by a pursuit suspect. McFarland police requested the Delano K9 unit following a pursuit that ended at San Lucas Street and East Sherwood Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

Delano police said Axel’s handler released K9 Axel and the suspect fired at the dog. Axel was taken to a veterinary hospital and treated for injuries.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said McFarland officers opened fire against the suspect. The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment. No human officers were wounded during the incident, KCSO said.