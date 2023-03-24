BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in south Bakersfield on March 18.

Guillermo Padron Huerta, 35, of Bakersfield was shot on White Lane near Monitor Street around 10:52 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. Huerta was taken to Kern Medical where he died.

Police were called to White Lane for a report of a man armed with a knife. The Bakersfield Police Department responded to the area and located Huerta in the 900 block of White Lane where he was contacted by officers and shot.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of Huerta’s death.