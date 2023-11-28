BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office has identified a Bakersfield man who died following an officer-involved shooting on Sunday.

Officials identified David Oh, 53, of Bakersfield as the man shot and killed in the 2100 block of Manning Street. A coroner’s release said an autopsy will be performed to determine cause and manner of death.

By 17 News’ count, this is the ninth officer-involved shooting of the year, and the seventh officer-involved shooting with the Bakersfield Police Department.

According to Bakersfield police, officers responded to a report of the death of an elderly woman. No foul play was suspected, but officers learned her son, Oh, who was at the residence, had a warrant out for his arrest.

Officers said they tried to arrest him after the death investigation, but he resisted and pulled a knife.

At 7:51 p.m., the shooting happened, police said. Medical aid responded and pronounced Oh dead at the scene.