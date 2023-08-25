BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a burglary suspect who was shot and killed by officers at a home on Andretti Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Coroner officials say Jason Taylor Boles, 29, of Bakersfield was pronounced dead at the scene on Andretti Avenue.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of his death.

Sgt. Andrew Tipton with the Bakersfield Police Department said three officers arrived at the scene and encountered the suspect, who was armed.

Shots were then exchanged. The suspect was killed and one officer was struck in the leg. The officer was treated and released.