Coroner identifies man shot and killed by Bakersfield police in Dayton Avenue incident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said officers shot and killed a man Saturday night during a response to a domestic violence call on Dayton Avenue.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Dayton Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. for a report of domestic violence.

According to police, officers arrived and were confronted by a man outside the home. It was not immediately clear what happened during the confrontation between the man and officers, but two officers shot at and wounded the man, the department said.

The man identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office as Alexandro Rosales, 41, was taken to Kern Medical for treatment and was later pronounced dead there.

Officials said Rosales was in possession of a gun, and it was located at the scene.

The two officers who fired were placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation into the incident continues.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.