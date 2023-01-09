BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who was killed in an officer involved shooting on Jan. 3 in Ridgecrest, according to a release from the office.

The release identified the man as Kenneth Dexter Watkins, 46, of Ridgecrest.

Around 2:25 a.m., deputies were called to assist the Ridgecrest Police Department on a call involving a suicidal man armed with a gun in the 300 block of Sahara Drive, just north of Ridgecrest Boulevard, sheriff’s officials said.

During the incident, law enforcement opened fire, striking Watkins. It is unclear what happened before the shooting occurred. Watkins was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to the office.