Coroner identifies suspect killed by KCSO deputies on Pierce Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who allegedly tried to take a bystander hostage and then shot and killed by KCSO deputies in Oildale has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The man was identified as Deven Karl Moore, 25, of Bakersfield. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident on Feb. 9 at Pierce and State roads in Oildale.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the 5000 block of Pierce Road near State Road for multiple reports a man smashing car windows and of an assault with a deadly weapon just after 1 p.m.

KCSO officials say deputies confronted Moore, who was armed with a weapon, and tried to take a person hostage when deputies shot and killed him. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.