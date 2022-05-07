BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol officer shot and killed a suspected arsonist in Rosamond late Friday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO is investigating the shooting stemming from the incident that began at around 11:20 p.m. in the area of Highway 14 and Rosamond Boulevard.

CHP officers were called to Highway 14 and Rosamond Boulevard for reports of a person setting fires along Highway 14. Two officers confronted a person who matched the description of the suspected arsonist in the 2500 block of Rosamond Boulevard.

According to KCSO, the suspect began to assault the two officers with a sharp weapon. One officer used a Taser on the suspect, but it was ineffective. One of the officers fired their weapon and struck the suspect, but the suspect continued to resist, officials said.

The officers were able to detain the suspect and provided first aid until medical crews arrived. The suspect was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital where he later died.

The suspect will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Neither of the officers were injured in the incident and the officer who shot the suspect was placed on administrative leave.