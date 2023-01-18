BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cellphone video shared with 17 News shows a chaotic scene as a standoff suspect and Bakersfield police exchange gunfire.

The shooting happened as Bakersfield police officers responded to a possible domestic violence call Wednesday night on Cibola Drive near White Lane.

The video shared with 17 News appears to show a woman running toward police outside the home, followed by a barrage of gunfire. Multiple rounds can be heard being fired. Bakersfield police said the suspect fired a rifle and three officers fired back.

The suspect, later identified as Richard Firo, 59, surrendered to police early Wednesday morning and was arrested. Firo, the woman, nor officers were struck by gunfire according to police.

Firo was booked on multiple counts attempted murder is due in court on Friday.