Cell phone, surveillance video capture gunfight between Bakersfield police and suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — A suspect remains in critical condition Monday after a blistering afternoon shootout with Bakersfield police in the Cottonwood area.

The gunfight happened Sunday afternoon, when police pursued a man wanted for a “vehicle code violations” on the 300 block of Clifton, according to BPD. The suspect led officers on a pursuit down Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard before crashing at East Brundage, just before MLK transitions to Cottonwood Road.

BPD said the suspect got out of the car and started shooting, and police fired back. At the scene Sunday, Lieutenant Rick Dossey said another exchange of gunfire happened beneath the Highway 58 overpass before the alleged gunman ran to the parking lot of the Fiesta Food Market, at the corner of Cottonwood and Padre street.

According to BPD, officers shot the suspect when he tried to carjack someone at gunpoint. Cellphone video obtained by 17 News shows the man seated in front of a line of officers, with a hand close to his head. In the video, the man is shot when lifting and pointing his other arm. It’s not immediately clear which hand held the gun.

BPD said officers attempted to convince the man to drop the gun and surrender, but that he refused for several minutes and he made “movements” that he was attempting suicide before the shooting. No one else was hurt.

6 total officers fired during the incident and BPD said all had body-worn cameras. Public Information Officer Kelsey Brackett said the department would be forthcoming with video evidence in the “near future.” The department has had a practice of releasing video compilations of body-camera video and other images gathered during the investigation. All 6 officers are on administrative leave while the incident is reviewed.

For now, the suspect remains unidentified, but was described as a 25-year-old Hispanic man. Anyone with more information on the incident can contact BPD at (661) 327-7111.