BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Court documents related to the south Bakersfield shooting involving Kern County deputies reveal new information alleging what happened prior to the shooting and the name of the deputy involved.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call from the nephew of Juan Campos Jr. on the night of April 8, allegedly saying Campos had just shot into the family home on Casa Loma Drive, according to the court documents.

The family was reportedly lying on the ground, seeking cover from the gunfire, while Campos was trying to break through the front door. Deputies say two children were at the home as the chaos unfolded.

Upon deputies’ arrival, Campos was hiding in a bedroom, according to officials. Deputies say they made several announcements for Campos to show his hands before entering the room.

Deputies eventually pushed the door in and that’s when Campos allegedly pointed a gun at one of the deputies prompting the deputy to open fire.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood discussed the incident Thursday morning on 17 News at Sunrise.

“If you point a gun at me. I’m going to charge you with attempted murder,” Youngblood said.

“I don’t have to wait for you to pull the trigger. The fact that you pointed a gun at me you can expect your butt to get shot off.”

“And that’s just the nature of an officer. We don’t have to wait until the event is over with to see if we live or die, if you point a gun at somebody, a police officer, you can expect to get shot,” Youngblood said.

Investigators say a semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene. The deputy who shot Campos is identified in the court documents as Deputy Jeffrey Ott and is on paid administrative leave.

No deputies were hurt in the shooting, according to officials.

There are conflicting reports within the court documents as to how many shots were fired. Campos remains hospitalized and was unable to make his scheduled court appearance Thursday.