BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Justice announced Thursday that it will be investigating the Bakersfield Police over an officer-involved shooting that took place in mid-March.

The investigation began after the BPD released body camera footage from the fatal shooting that happened on White Lane near South H Street in March.

Officers said they chased 35-year-old Guillermo Huerta through what appeared to be a parking lot and were warning him about using their stun guns.

Huerta was ultimately shot about a half mile into the chase.

Officers said they thought he had a knife in his hand but an investigation later showed it was a screwdriver.