BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday’s deadly officer-involved shooting is now under scrutiny at the state capitol.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Wednesday the California Department of Justice will step in to investigate the shooting that left a man dead Tuesday morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department says it alerted the DOJ after eight BPD officers shot at a man at the end of a foot chase in southeast Bakersfield, killing him. A BPD spokesperson says the DOJ was brought in “out of an abundance of caution,” pursuant to a 2020 bill that requires the office to investigate deadly police shootings of unarmed suspects.

The BPD says officers responded to reports of a man standing on railroad tracks and waving a handgun.

“Officers responded, made contact with the individual. Subsequently, an officer-involved shooting took place,” BPD public information officer Sgt. Robert Pair said.

Police would not say whether the man fired any shots at officers. It’s not clear what prompted officers to fire at the man.

“After that gunfire, the individual ran from officers,” Pair said.

Wednesday, police said that as he fled, the man tossed aside the handgun. When he was fatally shot, police say the man was armed with just a knife.

It’s that detail that caused the department to alert the Department of Justice. Under the 2020 bill, knives may or may not be considered deadly weapons, based on the context and manner of their use.

The Department of Justice will conduct its investigation alongside other law enforcement agencies, and its findings will be independently reviewed.

Meantime, late Wednesday afternoon 17 News learned the names of the eight officers involved in the deadly shooting. Two of those officers, Sgt. Anthony Flores and Senior Officer Andrew Ferguson, were involved in a deadly shooting in 2020. Ferguson was also involved in a shooting in 2013 in which no one was killed.

The BPD is involved in one other open Department of Justice investigation of this kind. That investigation stems from an officer-involved shooting in August of 2021.

By our count, this was the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year in Kern County, and the sixth involving the Bakersfield Police Department.