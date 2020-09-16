UPDATE: KCSO identifies man shot by deputy in Oildale Tuesday

UPDATE: KCSO has identified the suspect as 31-year-old Ricardo Usher, who is still in a local hospital receiving treatment after being shot by a deputy on Tuesday.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man was hospitalized after being shot by a deputy in Oildale Tuesday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Moneta and North Chester Avenues.

Deputies were called out for a call of a suspicious vehicle. When the first deputy arrived, the deputy found a parked truck in the area and discovered that it was stolen. The deputy attempted to make contact with the people inside, at which point a man began charging at them from the opposite direction of the vehicle in an “apparent ambush,” KCSO said.

The deputy shot the 31-year-old man and he was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition, according to KCSO. Once he is medically cleared, he will be arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for assault on an officer.

The deputy who shot the man was the only deputy on-scene at the time of the shooting and has been placed on administrative leave, the department said.

No guns were recovered at the scene. Traffic in the area was shut down between the intersection along Moneta Avenue between North Chester Avenue and Central Avenue, KCSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.