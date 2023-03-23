BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department released officer-worn camera footage of a foot pursuit and shooting last December in south Bakersfield that left a man dead.

The incident occurred at around 9:41 a.m. on Dec. 20. in the area of Madison Street and Daniels Lane.

According to the police department, the man led officers on a foot pursuit from Daniels Lane to Madison Street with a knife in hand.

Investigators said the man who police had been chasing had a gun at the initial shooting on Madison Street but only a knife was recovered at the scene on Daniels Lane, according to the police department.

In a community debrief video released Thursday, officials said there was no indication the man fired the gun but an unfired bullet in the gun had a possible firing pin strike. It was unknown when the firing pin strike happened.

In the body camera footage, one officer shouts “He’s got a gun!” and then the officer fires his weapon toward the suspect.

The suspect then led the officer on a foot pursuit and the officer lost sight of the suspect, according to officials.

Later, the same officer found the suspect on Daniels Lane, according to officials. At the scene, the initial officer is assisted by other officers.

During the video, officers at the scene warn each other of possible crossfire in the incident.

The suspect fell in what appeared to be a field. Officers performed medical aid but the man died, according to police.

Officials said a total of eight officers fired their weapons in the incident.

