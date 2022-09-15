BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department released a video of an officer-involved shooting that happened on Aug. 15 on Aquamarine Peak Way. An officer opened fire at a suspect but did not strike him, according to BPD.

The video contains footage from a home security camera and the officer’s body camera.

In the video, it appears that Martiniano Jimenez, 35, of Bakersfield is throwing home decorations and plants at a truck in a driveway.

Officers received a report of a man attempting to force entry into a residence at approximately 5:20 a.m., according to BPD. In the video, Jimenez is not in the camera’s sight but you can hear banging.

After this incident, the video shows officers arriving. BPD identified Officer J. Nogueda as the officer involved in the incident. Nogueda fired his gun into the floor and did not shoot anyone, according to BPD.

Upon officers’ arrival, Jimenez ignored the officer’s commands and was armed with a rock, according to BPD.

In the video, you can hear explicit words and phrases exchanged between Jimenez and Nogueda as it appears that Jimemenz is following Nogueda.

Another officer shot a taser at Jimenez twice, according to BPD, the first of which appeared to have no effect on Jimenez.

After Jimenez appeared to be tased, video showed him on the ground and was apparently handcuffed by officers. He was taken to Kern County Jail on suspicion of attempted burglary, public intoxication, felony vandalism and aggravated assault, according to police.

Nogueda has worked at the department for approximately one year, according to BPD.

Police Chief Greg Terry released a statement in a news release.

“The public has a legitimate interest in obtaining timely and accurate information about police shootings, and the Bakersfield Police Department is committed to making that information available. We will release the body worn camera footage of officers in critical incidents as soon as it is possible to do so without compromising an investigation. This is our commitment to accountability and professionalism.” Chief of Police Greg Terry

The full video contains explicit phrases. Watch here.