BPD releases footage of shooting of carjacking suspect

BAKERSFIELD, CA (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department on Friday released video footage of an officer-involved shooting that occurred last month after a man allegedly led officers on a chase and attempted to carjack a vehicle.

The suspect, Juan Ramirez III, survived and has pleaded not guilty to nine charges including attempted carjacking and false imprisonment with violence. He’s next due in court Aug. 20.

WARNING: This video contains explicit language.

Police identified the officer who fired as Senior Officer Chris Dalton, a 17-year veteran of the department.

An administrative review of the incident is ongoing.