BPD releases body camera video of deadly officer-involved shooting in southwest Bakersfield

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised for strong images and language.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department released body camera video of a deadly officer-involved shooting from August in southwest Bakersfield.

The shooting happened on Aug. 7. Che Noe Zuniga Jr., 21, of Bakersfield was shot and killed in the 5700 block of Autumn Crest Drive, according to coroner’s officials. The investigation is being handled by the state Department of Justice.

The video shows Zuniga had a shootout with police, but he then fled the scene. Zuniga threw his gun to the side and hid in a trashcan. From there, police pinpointed Zuniga’s location and opened fire when Zuniga ran out from the trashcan. Zuniga was unarmed at that moment.

The five officers involved in the shooting are identified as Officer C. Puryear, Officer S. Mann,

Senior Officer J. Pena, Officer C. Dickson and Officer D. Ramseur. The involved officers remain on modified duty pending a determination by the Chief of Police and California Department of Justice, BPD said in a news release.

“The public has a legitimate interest in obtaining timely and accurate information about police shootings, and the Bakersfield Police Department is committed to making that information available,” Chief of Police Greg Terry said. “We will release the body worn camera footage of officers in critical incidents as soon as it is possible to do so without compromising an investigation. This is our commitment to accountability and professionalism.”