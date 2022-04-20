BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic stop early Wednesday morning turning into a police chase and, ultimately, one man’s death due to an officer-involved shooting.

The man was shot and killed by police after firing at an officer , according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Around 12:20 a.m., two officers attempted a traffic stop on a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe in the area of Planz Road and South H Street, according to BPD.

Instead of stopping, the vehicle took off and crashed into a pole at Planz Park shortly after.

The driver of the truck was immediately taken into custody while a passenger fled on foot leading an officer on a foot pursuit, according to BPD. The suspect, a Hispanic man, pulled out a handgun and fired at the officer, officials said. The officer returned fire hitting the suspect, according to BPD.

Life-saving measures were attempted but the suspect died at the scene, officials said. A firearm was recovered and no one else was injured in this incident, according to BPD.

The officer involved was equipped with a body camera, footage from which will later be released when the investigation allows, according to Sergeant Pair with BPD.

The involved officer has been placed on paid administrative while the investigation is being conducted.

If you have any information regarding this incident contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.