BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department released officers’ body-worn camera footage of a six-hour-long standoff and shooting between a suspect and officers on Cibola Drive on Jan. 17.

The police department shared three officers’ body-worn camera footage in a community debriefing video released Thursday afternoon.

In the footage, an officer can be heard telling the suspect to come out of the residence on Cibola Drive unarmed over a loudspeaker. Over the police radios, you can hear an officer say someone cracked the front door open and stick their hand out.

A woman then exits the residence and officers shout for her to keep her hands up. As the woman is exits the residence and runs toward police, multiple gunshots can be heard as the woman ducks for cover behind a police vehicle.

“You’ll be all right. You’ll be fine,” one officer can be heard telling the woman.

The suspect was later identified as Ricardo Firo, 59. During the night of the six-hour standoff, Firo discharged his weapon multiple times, according to the police department.

Officials said gunfire from Firo struck multiple homes in the area and one person was left with non-life-threatening injuries. The standoff ended at about 3:46 a.m. when Firo exited the house uninjured.

Firo is scheduled to appear in court on April 4, according to the Kern County in-custody records. He was charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder and assault with a firearm on a peace officer.

Firo pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The police department identified the officers who discharged their firearms during the incident.

Sergeant John Rodrigues, Officer Riley Ludeke and Officer Isaak Beltran are the officers who fired their weapons.

Rodrigues has been employed at the Bakersfield Police Department for about 24 years, Ludeke and Beltran have been employed as officers with the police department for about two years each, according to BPD.