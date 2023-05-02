BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Video released by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday shows deputies opening fire on a man suspected of shooting at a home on Casa Loma Drive last month.

Deputies were called to a home in the 300 block of Casa Loma Drive on April 8 for a report of someone shooting into a home.

The video produced by the sheriff’s office includes a 911 call from a woman inside the home telling a dispatcher she and other family members were hiding inside and that her uncle was firing into the home. The video shows a broken window at the Casa Loma Drive home.

The suspect in the shooting at the home was identified as Juan Jose Campos, 43, by sheriff’s officials. When deputies arrived, Campos was not immediately found, but officers later allegedly found Campos in a room at the rear of the property.

The video then shows deputies searching the home and entering the room with Campos inside. When deputies opened the door, it appears Campos was crouched behind a bed pointing a handgun at deputies. Nearly simultaneously, a deputy fired toward Campos and Campos surrendered to deputies.

The video appears to show Campos telling deputies, “You’re gonna pay for this” following the shooting. Campos has been hospitalized since the incident.

Campos has been charged with attempted murder and firing into an inhabited dwelling. Campos is scheduled to bein court next week.

The sheriff’s office identified the deputy involved as Jeffrey Ott and determined the incident was within department policy.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.