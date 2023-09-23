BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has released body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Aug. 24, which left a man dead.

BPD said officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress around 11:30 a.m in the 11300 block of Andretti Avenue. Officials said before officers arrived, an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department reserve officer had already engaged with the suspect and shots were fired.

According to BPD, when three officers arrived on scene, the suspect discharged his handgun at responding uniformed officers.

The suspect was killed, and one officer was struck in the leg, BPD said. The suspect was later identified as Jason Taylor Boles, 29, of Bakersfield.

The BPD officers who discharged their firearms are identified as Sergeant Dennis Eddy, Officer Brandon Price and Sergeant Ryan McWilliams, according to the department.

Officer Price was struck by gunfire during the incident, BPD said. He had a minor injury, received medical aid on scene, and has recovered from his injury.

The three officers were placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation into the use of force, BPD said.

According to BPD, the Los Angeles Police Department will be releasing a Critical Incident Community Briefing related to their officer’s involvement in this incident. For more information, please refer to their Critical Incident Video online at their website.

To view the body cam footage, click here. Be aware that viewer discretion is advised, as audio and visuals may be disturbing to some viewers.