BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over the weekend, the Bakersfield Police Department issued what it described as a “community debriefing” on a fatal officer-involved shooting in northwest Bakersfield back in August — but whether or not it was a justified shooting will be determined later.

BPD said officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress around 11:30 a.m. in the 11300 block of Andretti Avenue on Aug. 24, not far from Olive Drive and Jewetta Avenue. Before officers arrived, an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department reserve officer had already engaged with who he identified as the suspect, and shots were fired.

Police show video evidence of the burglary suspect, identified as 29-year-old Jason Taylor Boles, pulling a sweatshirt and a handgun out of the trash. While the off-duty officer is on the phone with the 911 dispatcher, the video shows Boles pulling out his gun, and they both exchange gunfire seconds later.

When three BPD officers arrived on scene, video shows Boles firing his handgun at them multiple times. After many failed attempts to get Boles to surrender, the standoff ends with an officer injured and Boles dead. The officer was struck in the leg, BPD said.

However, the news release BPD sent leaves many questions unanswered.

Community debriefing press release, courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department.

It is important to note the release was the result of an investigation of BPD by BPD, and all information about this incident was strictly controlled by the police department. However, the shooting will also be reviewed by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office and the California Department of Justice.

The department edited the body cam video and posted only the edited version. Additionally, the department chose the timing of the release, which was at 8:01 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

A department spokesman told 17 News on Monday that the station must undertake the months-long process of a formal public records act request to get the entire video.

The three BPD officers involved in the shooting were identified as Sgt. Dennis Eddy, Officer Brandon Price and Sgt. Ryan McWilliams. Sgt. Eddy is a 22-year veteran; Sgt. McWilliams is an 18-year veteran and Officer Price is a 5-year veteran.

In 2008, Eddy was shot by high-ranking East Side Crips gang member Leon Anderson during a foot chase in southeast Bakersfield. Other officers returned fire, killing Anderson. Eddy was hit in the leg, and complications from the wound resulted in the limb being amputated below the knee. Another round struck him in the chest, but didn’t penetrate his bullet-resistant vest.

In 2019, Sgt. McWilliams and another officer shot at a vehicle containing two carjacking suspects, paralyzing one of them. A federal lawsuit filed in connection with the incident is scheduled for a hearing next month.

The news release doesn’t say which officer did what in the Andretti Avenue shooting, and it also does not mention an encounter Boles had with a homeowner in another northwest Bakersfield neighborhood two weeks before the fatal shooting. The incident was captured on doorbell video, which shows Boles begging the homeowner for help and saying that another man was trying to kill him.

The homeowner called authorities, and Boles was arrested. His mother says he was released from jail just two days before he died. She additionally told 17 News that Boles struggled with addiction and homelessness, and that he likely shot at the BPD officers because he felt threatened and didn’t trust them.

Boles’s mother also said that she has many unanswered questions about her son’s death. When the news station asked BPD more about the incident, a spokesman for the department said he will attempt to give 17 News answers this week. Among the questions the station asked were:

Why won’t BPD release the unedited body cam video?

What does the unreleased body cam video show?

What is the name of the LAPD reserve officer who initially confronted Boles?

Who owned the gun Boles had?

Did officers attempt to call any mental health professionals before the shooting?

How many shots were fired?

What was hit by bullets that missed their targets?

To see the body cam footage released by BPD on YouTube, click here. Viewer discretion is advised.