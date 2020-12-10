Bakersfield Police release video of officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police released video Thursday of the night officers shot a man accused of firing at them during a pursuit in November.

The video combines the perpsectives of multiple officers through their body cameras.

The department says on Nov. 10 there was an emergency call of an armed man who broke into an apartment on White Lane while demanding money. According to narration in the video, the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Alejandro Chagoya, ran out of the victim’s apartment when officers arrived.

In the video, once officers find Chagoya and begin to chase him. Multiple shots are heard during the pursuit. After shots are exchanged, Chagoya is later seen on the ground apologizing and shouting to officers that he’s a minor, despite being 20 years old.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

BPD says a bullet hit Chagoya’s hand, but after being treated he was booked into jail. He has since pleaded not guilty to charges that include attempted murder.

The use of force is still being reviewed. The shooting was BPD’s fifth this year.