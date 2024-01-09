BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting which occurred on Nov. 26, 2023 in southwest Bakersfield.

David Oh, 53, was shot and killed in the 2100 block of Manning Street during a confrontation with police.

The police department released an edited seven-minute video of body-worn camera footage from officers who responded that night. The department posted it to YouTube.

According to BPD, officers responded to a reported death of an elderly woman at a home on the 2100 block of Manning Street Nov. 26. No foul play was suspected, but according to police, officers learned her son, Oh, who was at the residence, had a warrant out for his arrest.

Officers said they tried to arrest Oh after the death investigation, but he resisted and pulled a knife. The shooting then followed at approximately 7:51 p.m. Medical aid responded, and Oh was pronounced dead at the scene.

BPD said the officer who discharged his firearm is identified as Officer Dakota Leopardi-LaCombe. Officer Leopardi-LaCombe has been employed with BPD for approximately two years. He has since been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation into the use of force per standard procedure, BPD said.