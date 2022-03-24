BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department released video of a shooting in February that wounded a distraught 16-year-old boy in February.

The shooting happened at the corner of Pensinger and Buena Vista roads on Feb. 14 just after 10:45 p.m.

The department said dispatchers received a call from someone saying they have a knife and would kill “whoever is in front of me.”

Officers encountered the 16-year-old boy who was carrying a knife at the time of the incident on Pensinger Road near Buena Vista Road. Video appears to show officers speaking with the unidentified 16-year-old telling him to get on the ground and to put the knife down.

One of the officers on the video asks other officers to use less lethal weapons during the incident.

For several minutes, officers ask the teen to drop the knife, but the teen would not comply. Eventually, one officer fired one shot at the teen wounding him. The teen was released from a hospital the next day, police said.

The officer was identified as Officer J. Davis who has been with the department for two years.

The investigation into the shooting and whether or not it complied to state law and department policy is ongoing, Bakersfield police said in a statement.