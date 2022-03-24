BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Dept. releases body camera video of two officer-involved shootings. Both happened last month, while one of them was deadly. We would like to warn you, some of the footage included is graphic.

Bakersfield Police were called to Pensinger Road near Buena Vista Road in Southwest Bakersfield on Feb. 14.

The caller threatened to harm other people.

“I have a knife and I’m gonna kill anyone in front of me,” the caller said.

When first responders arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy holding a knife in his hand. You can hear in the video, the officer goes to extraordinary lengths to avoid hurting the teen.

“Come here and talk to me,” the officer said.

The teen then bolted down Pensinger Road. Officers try to talk to the teen again before one draws a taser and another draws a handgun. The teen lunges, and officers fire. A second body camera shows an officer firing one shot from a handgun.

First responders say the teen was hospitalized for one day with non life-threatening wounds, and no one else was hurt. Officers recovered a knife.

The second shooting happened five days later, at this home on Dayton Avenue near Elmhurst Street in South Bakersfield. Officers called to the scene of a domestic violence incident. Video shows a man stepping out of a car, pointing a gun at an officer. Gunfire erupts seconds later. The officer backpedals while firing at least six shots before running behind a patrol car. The officer urges the gunman to put his hands up, but the suspect remains on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

BPD says the suspect died at the scene just minutes later. Officers found a revolver with several spent shell casings. Police say a second officer fired during the shootout, but his camera wasn’t activated until after the shooting.

By our count, there have been five officer-involved shootings so far this year in Kern County.