Bakersfield Police Department releases video of incident that left suspect, K9 Officer dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department released body camera video capturing the final moments of K9 Officer Jango and Dalton Kooiman, the 20-year-old Bakersfield man accused of killing the police dog on April 27.

Kooiman was allegedly inside a reported stolen vehicle and failed to yield to officers on Highway 58, east of Cottonwood Road. BPD said Kooiman drove the car onto the highway’s embankment, through a fence and into a concrete wall before bailing on foot into a Southeast Bakersfield neighborhood.

Kooiman was followed to a yard on Feliz Drive and Simon Drive. Video shows Officer Brock Mueller, Jango’s handler, climbing a fence after Jango when gunshots are heard. Mueller returns fire multiple times, killing Kooiman.

Jango was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment but died.

Officer Mueller and Officer Johnny Moreno were both placed on routine administrative leave while the shooting is reviewed. Officer Mueller has been an officer with the department for approximately 5 years and Officer Moreno has been an officer for approximately 6 years, according to BPD.