UPDATE: Police K9 killed by suspect, Bakersfield Police say

UPDATE: The Bakersfield Police says a K9 was killed in the line of duty while officers pursued a stolen vehicle in Southeast Bakersfield. The suspect was killed as well in a shooting with police.

According to BPD, officers tried to stop a reported stolen vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 58, just before 9 PM. According to BPD the suspect, only identified as a man, failed to yield and crashed down the embankment.

The suspect ran on foot to the 2000 block of Feliz Drive, near Cottonwood Road. Bakersfield Police Sergeant Robert Pair said shots were fired when officers attempted to take him into custody, and both the suspect and a K9 were hit. The police K9, was transported to an emergency veterinarian hospital, where it was pronounced dead. The suspect was also transported to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

On the department’s loss, Sgt. Pair said “That officer works every day with that dog, it is more than a dog to that officer, it is their best friend. That officer is understandably devastated.”

Sgt. Pair said it is also not lost on the department that a human being was killed as well. Officers involved in the incident were equipped with body-worn cameras and Sgt. Pair said the video will be released in time.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department is at a shooting investigation in the area of Feliz Drive and Franco Road in Southeast Bakersfield. Further details of the officer-involved shooting have not yet been released.

