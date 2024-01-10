BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has released snippets of body camera footage from a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in late November.

The incident left a man dead in his residence on the 2100 block of Manning Street, a southwest neighborhood in Bakersfield.

Officer Dakota Leopardi-LaCombe — an officer with the department for two years — was identified as the officer who fired the shot on Manning Street.

The fatal Manning Street shooting came within two years of another fatal officer-involved shooting Leopardi-LaCombe had been involved in.

Officer Leopardi-LaCombe is identified as “Officer 1” in the body camera footage.

Bakersfield police told 17 News the other two officers at the scene during the shooting were Officer Ryan Jordan and Senior Officer David Grimm. Jordan has been with the department for about four years and Grimm with the department for 10 years.

Only Officer Leopardi-LaCombe remains on paid administrative leave.

“Drop the knife! Drop the f—— knife! Drop the knife! 9-9-8. Drop the knife!” that officer can be heard shouting multiple times in the body camera footage.

More frantic calls from three Bakersfield police officers rang loud in the neighborhood on the night of November 26, 2023, as they attempted to arrest 53-year-old David Oh.

BPD said Oh, while resisting arrest, pulled a kitchen knife, prompting one shot by Leopardi-LaCombe.

That kitchen knife was Oh’s only weapon, BPD confirmed. Oh died on scene.

Here’s a general timeline.

BPD received a call around 6p.m. from Oh, reporting his mother had died. Officers responded and conducted a death investigation for nearly two hours.

During this time, officers discovered Oh had an outstanding warrant out of Los Angeles for robbery, as well as a restraining order disallowing him from being within 100 yards of his mother.

Officers planned to arrest him on scene but waited until after the coroner’s office had transported his mother’s body to do so.

BPD said through they weren’t there for Oh, the way officers discovered Oh’s history is common procedure when officers are writing up a report with one’s personal information. When one’s personal information is entered into their system, anything like a warrant or restraining order will trigger a “hit,” flagging the responding officers.

“Um yeah, they’re just going to need to get your information real quick,” Officer Dakota Leopardi-LaCombe can be seen saying to Oh.

“Grab your wallet? Hey, could I have you real quick? Put your hands behind your head. Hey! Hey! Hey! He’s reaching… It’s a knife! It’s a knife! Hey!”

During this interaction, you can hear one shot, though rather quiet in the footage. A BPD spokesperson confirmed with 17 News that interaction was the first arrest attempt.

Officers planned to arrest Oh outside of the house in that courtyard.

This all happened around 7:51p.m.

BPD said the officers determined there was no opportunity to use non-lethal methods, as Oh had a knife.

Following the shooting, officers removed the knife from Oh’s hand and administered medical aid. The department said details on why the other two officers on scene did not fire will not be released at this time.

Another officer can be heard saying, “David, we want to help you, just drop the knife.”

The video released shows three different angles of the happening, one from each officer. BPD did not answer which officer is Jordan and which is Grimm in the body cam footage.

“Officer 2” received a minor laceration on one of his fingers from Oh’s knife.

The body cam video is just an excerpt — a BPD spokesperson said he cannot say when or if the full body cam video will be released but that what has been released to date is what’s immediately relevant to the public.

BPD also said the investigation as to whether the shooting was justified is ongoing.

The department also said they cannot rule out Oh’s potential role in his mother’s death, though, as of now, there is no evidence or connection.

Back in November, Oh’s neighbors told 17 News what they had heard and witnessed that evening, including the fact that Oh had a brother. BPD confirmed to 17 News the brother was not present at the time of the shooting.

Wednesday, those neighbors updated 17 News Oh’s brother had been in and out of the area to pick up mail and ensure the house was secure.

When asked whether this house and Oh was known to BPD for prior cases, the BPD spokesperson answered he cannot say for sure but that he is unaware of anything that’s out of the ordinary.

Meanwhile, the Bakersfield Police Department declined to answer questions about where Oh was struck, and about the future release of the full body camera footage.