BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A late-night standoff has a southwest Bakersfield community on edge. The suspect surrendered to police early Wednesday following an hourslong standoff.

Police said, 59-year-old Richard Firo barricaded himself inside his home and shot at officers late Tuesday night. More than six hours later he gave up, police said.

It was a chaotic scene as Richard Firo fired multiple rifle rounds at officers, according to Bakersfield Police.

Three BPD officers fired back.

The shooting happened at a home on Cibola Drive near White Lane in southwest Bakersfield around 9 p.m. Neighbors are all on edge following the barrage of gunfire and hourslong standoff.

“We were sitting there watching tv and next thing you know we hear multiple shots go off,” Nicolette Aldape a neighbor said. “I’m thinking it’s fireworks but my husband knows and next thing we’re grabbing our daughter and running to the back room to duck and cover.”

Officers went to the home Firo lived at for a possible domestic violence call Tuesday night.

Kern County is no stranger to domestic violence.

“Domestic violence is a horrible incident. It causes extreme trauma in individuals and it’s a lifelong for some people to recover,” Marvin Luna with the Open Door Network said. “Unfortunately, it’s quite a common occurrence. Just last year BPD and the sheriffs received more than 9,000 calls regarding domestic violence.”

Firo surrendered to police at about 3 a.m. Wednesday. Neither Firo, the woman, nor the officers were struck by gunfire according to police.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I’m surprised it’s a quiet neighborhood. we’ve only been living here for two years but I haven’t heard anything loud or anything it’s just really quiet,” Aldape said.

The suspect Richard Firo was booked on multiple counts of attempted murder and is due in court Friday.